Recipients of Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry announced

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:28 IST
Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk said the relationship between Defence and industry was deep and long-standing. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Defence Minister Judith Collins tonight announced the recipients of the Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry, saying they all contribute to New Zealanders’ security and wellbeing.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients, whose innovative products and services play a critical role in the delivery of New Zealand’s defence capabilities, Ms Collins says.

This year’s winners include a Manawatu construction company, which built the new Maintenance Support Facility at Linton Military Camp, and a family-owned South Auckland based company that provides specialist maintenance services for the Special Operations Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats. 

“Many of the recipients are small-to medium-sized New Zealand businesses, providing a diverse range of services and equipment to the New Zealand Defence Force and Ministry of Defence,” Ms Collins says.

“New Zealand’s innovation and economy is bolstered by their investment in local people, businesses and supply chains”. 

Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk said the relationship between Defence and industry was deep and long-standing.

“The award recipients are trusted partners and collaborators with Defence,” Mr Penk says.

“They have proven their commitment to New Zealand’s defence and security through their supply of world class products and services.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

