International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro says would like to see Brazil an OPEC member

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro says would like to see Brazil an OPEC member
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he would like Brazil to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years.

OPEC groups top exporter Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries and since 2017 has had a deal with several non-member producers, excluding Brazil, to limit supply and bolster prices. "I personally would very much like Brazil to become a member of OPEC," Bolsonaro said at an investment conference in Riyadh.

Brazil would be the most significant producer to join OPEC, founded in 1960, for years. Its current output would make it OPEC's third-largest producer, far above that of recent new OPEC members such as Congo and Equatorial Guinea. The Brazilian president said he would have to consult with his economy and energy ministers to ensure they could follow through if a decision was made.

Output has been rising rapidly in Brazil from offshore fields and production surged by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to a record 3.1 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency. That would make Brazil the third-largest OPEC producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

OPEC has seen a number of smaller producers leave and join the group in recent years. Ecuador is planning to exit in 2020, following Qatar which quit this year. Equatorial Guinea joined in 2017 and Congo became a member last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As pollution level spikes in Delhi, demand for masks goes up

As the national capital reels under heavy pollution, demand for masks are going up in markets, especially for the N95 variant, which is generally recommended by doctors. On Wednesday, the city remained blanketed by a thick haze with its air...

Jaitapur plant: NPCIL, EDF yet to come to consent on tech-comm

More than a year after NPCIL signed an industrial way forward pact with the French firm EDF for the 10 GW nuclear power plant at Jaitapur, the two sides have yet to come to consent on technical and commercial negotiations, a senior DAE offi...

EU's Barnier says risk of no-deal Brexit still exists

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of Britains chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed. He said that could either happen at the end of January, should the Britis...

Algerian protesters march on in defiance of 'The Power'

Riad Mostefai has marched through the capital of Algeria every Friday since February to demand a purge of the ruling hierarchy, an end to corruption and the armys withdrawal from politics. Though some of his demands have been met, Mostefai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019