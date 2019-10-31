International Development News
Sensex hits record high of 40,345; Infosys, SBI rally 4 pc

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:30 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:27 IST
Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intra-day high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by a rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was trading 263.69 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 40,315.56 in the morning session. The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 71.85 points, or 0.61 percent, to 11,915.95.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Infosys, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma, rising up to 4.35 percent. On the other hand, M&M, Tata Steel, TechM, PowerGrid and Axis Bank fell up to 1.09 percent.

According to experts, hopes that the government will cut long term capital gain tax, dividend distribution tax and the securities transaction tax enthused domestic investors. Massive foreign fund inflow too boosted investor sentiments, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors purchased a whopping Rs 7,192.42 crore in the capital market, on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 185.87 crore, data available with stock exchange showed. Further, the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time also strengthened market mood, they added.

Improved auto sales growth during the festival sessions, good quarterly results too added fuel on Dalal Street, traders said. Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai were in the red.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 10 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.80 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.30 percent to USD 60.42 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

