International Development News
Development News Edition

Gold futures up on global cues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:12 IST
Gold futures up on global cues

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 189 to Rs 38,277 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a firm trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 189, or 0.5 per cent, at Rs 38,277 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,631 lots.

Gold for delivery in February next year also edged up by Rs 189, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 38,474 per 10 gram in 4,946 lots. Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built by participants on strong overseas trend.

Globally, gold price was quoting 0.61 per cent up at USD 1,505.80 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels: MEA.

Such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels MEA....

The views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir: MEA.

The views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir MEA....

The visit was not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue: MEA on MEP visit.

The visit was not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue MEA on MEP visit....

The important point was whether such an engagement serves larger national interests: MEA on MEP visit.

The important point was whether such an engagement serves larger national interests MEA on MEP visit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019