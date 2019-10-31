Hero MotoCorp crosses 25 mn cumulative production milestone at Haridwar plant

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its Haridwar-based manufacturing plant has crossed 25 million units cumulative production milestone. The plant, which is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant with an installed capacity to produce 9,500 vehicles per day, has achieved the milestone in just over 11 years of operation.

The facility was commissioned in April 2008. "This is a significant milestone for not just our Haridwar manufacturing plant, but also the entire organisation," Hero MotoCorp Executive Director (Operations) and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kasbekar said in a statement.

The production of 25 million two-wheelers at the plant in such a short period of time since its commencement of operation bears testimony to the dedication and competency of the team, he added. The plant produces company's popular motorcycles – HF Deluxe, Splendor+, Splendor iSmart 110, Passion Pro and Passion 110.

Hero MotoCorp currently has seven facilities, including five in India and one each in Bangladesh and Colombia. The plants located in India are at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Haridwar.

The company’s eighth manufacturing facility is coming up at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The combined installed annual production capacity of Hero MotoCorp is currently around nine million units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)