International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 02:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 02:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia expects its budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals ($49.86 billion), or 6.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), next year from a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, or 4.7% of GDP, the finance minister said on Thursday, as lower oil prices hit revenues. Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a news briefing revenues would go down to 833 billion riyals in 2020 from 917 billion riyals projected for 2019.

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Arab world and the world's largest crude exporter, has suffered in recent years because of low oil prices and austerity measures aimed at reducing its deficit. It has restrained crude production by more than called for by an OPEC-led supply deal to support oil markets, but concern about slowing oil demand and the weakening global economy have kept prices under pressure, impacting revenues.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said earlier this year that Riyadh would need to tighten its fiscal policy to offset the widening deficit. Riyadh has increased government expenditure this year to spur growth, but the IMF said "the fiscal pendulum had swung too far toward supporting near term growth and reform implementation."

Expenditure is expected to decrease marginally to 1.02 trillion riyals in 2020 from an estimated 1.048 trillion in 2019, the minister said on Thursday, ahead of the final budget announcement later this year. "The 2020 budget will continue to work on raising efficiency of managing the public finances to maintain fiscal sustainability and achieve the highest returns on spending," Jadaan said.

"We will continue to support mega projects, increase spending efficiency and empower the private sector to create jobs," he added. Real GDP growth is expected at 2.3% next year compared with a projected 0.9% in 2019, Jadaan said, pointing to government efforts to boost non-oil sectors such as tourism, entertainment, sports, financial services and logistics.

The IMF has recently forecast Saudi real GDP to grow only 0.2% this year and 2.2% next year. Al Rajhi Capital said in a research note that the government would need oil prices at $71 per barrel to balance its budget next year.

Brent futures stood at $60.21 a barrel on Thursday. Riyadh has borrowed extensively over the past few years to refill its coffers.

Next year, it expects public debt to increase to 754 billion riyals, or 26% of GDP, compared to 678 billion riyals, or 24% of GDP, projected for 2019, Jadaan said. According to Al Rajhi Capital, in the next few years "around 60% of future deficits are expected to be met through debt and the rest from reserves."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief visits Saudi Arabia as tensions simmer with Iran

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Islamic State vows revenge against U.S. for Baghdadi killing

Islamic State confirmed on Thursday that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a weekend raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria, and vowed revenge against the United States. The Iraqi rose from obscurity to lead the ultra...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores 6 million and left-hander T.J. McFarland 1.85 million, making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier th...

UPDATE 3-Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, forecast disappoints

Pinterest Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue as it earned lower-than-expected average revenue per user, and forecast full-year sales marginally below expectations.Shares of the online scrapbook company, w...

UPDATE 1-European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal

European labour unions have called on Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler to avoid job cuts and factory closures as the two major carmakers prepare to tie the knot, underscoring worries about the 50 billion deal as the regional economy falt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019