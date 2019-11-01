Escorts tractor October sales up 1.6 pc at 13,353 units

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported a 1.6 percent increase in tractor sales at 13,353 units in October. The company had sold a total of 13,140 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales last month were at 13,034 units, compared to 12,867 in October 2018, a growth of 1.3 percent, it said. Exports stood at 319 units as compared to 273 in the same month last year, growth a 16.8 percent, the company said.

