International Development News
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields near two-week lows, focus on new ECB chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:51 IST
Euro zone bond yields near two-week lows, focus on new ECB chief
Image Credit: IANS

Eurozone government bond yields steadied near two-week lows on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly decline in five weeks as Christine Lagarde began her presidency of the European Central Bank. A U.S. interest rate cut and renewed concern about U.S.-China trade talks have boosted bond markets this week, pushing eurozone yields down after they recorded their biggest monthly rise since early 2018 in October, as worries about a no-deal Brexit eased.

Analysts said the resumption of asset purchases by the ECB this week also helped eurozone bonds, with focus turning to the policy outlook under Lagarde, whose eight-year term began on Friday. Creating the broadest possible consensus and making sure the ECB speaks with one voice should be Lagarde's top priorities, current and former policymakers told Reuters.

The decision to resume asset purchases has divided the central bank and fuelled a perception in markets that the bar to further monetary easing is high. Having discounted an ECB depo rate of close to -0.8% just a couple of months ago, the market no longer discounts another cut of 10 basis points in 2020.

"It's pretty clear that Lagarde has an uphill task in trying to promote the unity that leads to a coherent set of policies going forward," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec. "Her own views can be characterized as continuity with" former ECB chief Mario Draghi. In early Friday trade, most 10-year bond yields were little changed, near two-week lows struck on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was around -0.40%, near Thursday's low of -0.42%. It is down around 3 basis points this week and set for its biggest weekly drop in five weeks. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields were also set for their biggest weekly falls since late September.

Lagarde will initially keep her predecessor's top aides, including his personal adviser, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. "At the margin (this) might be a positive given policy continuity although it might depend on what you think of current policies," Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

Lagarde will make her first public speech as ECB chief on Monday. The focus was expected to turn to U.S. data later on Friday. Monthly job numbers and the Institute for Supply Management's index of manufacturing activity are due.

Forecasts are the U.S. economy created 89,000 new jobs in October, fewer than the 136,000 created in September, according to a Reuters poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Snake bite victim subjected to witchcraft inside hospital, inquiry ordered

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a snake bite victim was seen being treated by witchcraft inside the emergency ward of the district hospital. The matter has come into my notice, if its true then performing witchcraft inside the hospi...

NGT directs Jal Board, DPCC to submit report on illegal extraction of groundwater

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Jal Board and the Pollution Control Committee in the national capital to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in North Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...

Palm oil giants double down on deforestation with new radar system

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ten major companies that sell and use palm oil have teamed up on a new radar system to monitor forests across Malaysia and Indonesia more closely and speed up action to stop...

An old Beijing temple is now world's best restaurant

One of Beijings centuries-old temple which was later transformed into a restaurant has bagged the worlds best restaurant title. Yes, you heard it right. The TRB Hutong which was transformed into a restaurant seven years ago, now serves some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019