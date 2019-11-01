Karur Vysya Bank reports Q2 net at Rs 63.33 cr Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Friday recorded a 24.3 per cent dip in its net profits at Rs 63.33 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Tamil Nadu-based bank had recorded net profits at Rs 83.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2019 net profits of the bank grew by 5 per cent to Rs 136.25 crore from Rs 129.65 crore recorded in the same period in the previous fiscal. Total income for the July-September 30, 2019 rose to Rs 1,815.24 crore from Rs 1,632.50 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2019 total income of the bank was at Rs 3,577.61 crore as against Rs 3,329.90 crore registered in the same period of last year. The bank shares were trading at Rs 56 apiece, up by 2.10 per cent over previous close in BSE..

