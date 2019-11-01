International Development News
JSW Energy profit up 12 pc at Rs 353 cr in Q2

Image Credit: ANI

JSW Energy on Friday posted about a 12 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 353 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal mainly due to lower fuel and finance cost. The company had reported a profit of Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

The profit in April-September also rose to Rs 597.36 crore from Rs 545.13 crore a year ago. Total revenue during the quarter under review fell 13 percent

to Rs 2,232 crore from Rs 2,568 crore in the year-ago period mainly due to a decline in fuel cost. The fuel cost for the quarter fell 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 983 crore primarily due to moderation in the imported coal prices, the company said.

Finance cost declined to Rs 272 crore from Rs 308 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributable to proactive debt repayment or prepayment. Consolidated net worth and net debt as on September 30, 2019, were Rs 11,756 crore and Rs 9,702 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 0.83X.

The firm is mainly into power generation business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

