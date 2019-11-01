Germany says can help India double farmers' income

Germany has told India it can play a key role in doubling farmers' income as the European nation has the expertise in farm mechanization and post-harvest management, the government said on Friday. German Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Klockner met her Indian counterpart Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed various issues on the agriculture sector.

The two ministers also signed a 'joint declaration of intent' on cooperation in agriculture market development, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. In the meeting, "Klockner said Germany has expertise in mechanization and post-harvest management. She thinks this shall play a major role in achieving doubling farmers' income," the statement added.

Tomar, in the meeting, said the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022 is being achieved by improving productivity, lowering input cost, creating competitive markets and strengthening the value chain for agriculture and allied sectors. The country's priority has shifted from production-centric to farmer-centric, he said.

The minister also mentioned that the Agriculture Export Policy 2018 aims to double agriculture exports to USD 60 million by 2022. The German minister also impressed upon continuing the discussions of a working group on the issues like food safety, consumer protection and hoped that topics discussed are implemented, the statement added.

