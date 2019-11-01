International Development News
Development News Edition

ZTE and China Mobile win the Best Industry Solution Award from ICT at PT Expo China 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:16 IST
ZTE and China Mobile win the Best Industry Solution Award from ICT at PT Expo China 2019
Image Credit: Wikipedia

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for Mobile Internet, and Guangdong Branch of China Mobile have won Best Industry Solution Award from ICT by virtue of ZTE's Common Edge solution at PT Expo China 2019.

Based on ZTE's Common Edge platform, Guangdong branch of China Mobile and ZTE jointly piloted MEC edge computing services, conducting pre-commercial verification of the SA networking, construction mode, edge service application scenarios, and the cooperation mode with third parties.

ZTE's Common Edge solution features converged access of wireless network and fixed network, which supports multiple systems such as 4G, 5G, and WiFi, thereby building a unified fixed and mobile convergence platform.

Moreover, this solution supports cloud-based deployment and unified O&M. Embedded MEC, edge MEC and central cloud are deployed on the same base in a distribution mode. The dual-core (OpenStack+K8S) driving function provides efficient, flexible and flowing computing power, offering a unified edge cloud view and improving management efficiency. Based on AI engines, cloud-edge collaboration and edge-to-edge collaboration, the solution implements dynamic follow-up service flows and intelligent optimization of power. By means of unified management and local unattended O&M, this solution significantly reduces O&M costs.

In addition, this solution features embedded hardware in the site equipment room, such as IT BBU V9200 and TITAN C600, to implement zero-site and close-to-user deployment. With front wiring design, it is easy to maintain E5410/E5430 short chassis servers in the edge equipment room and compatible with mainstream acceleration hardware (GPU / FPGA / SmartNIC), supporting AI, image processing and video processing.

ZTE's Common Edge solution revolutionizes the traditional closed telecom network architecture and exposes the edge network infrastructure, hardware acceleration capability, edge network shunting capability, and wireless network perception capability to third-party applications, thereby helping various industries construct a win-win 5G ecosystem.

ZTE's Common Edge solution has been widely used in the fields of industrial manufacturing, smart grid, Internet of Vehicles, entertainment & media, public safety, education, health, finance, and agriculture. It focuses on industrial applications of wireless network capability exposure, big video, Internet of Vehicles, intelligent manufacturing and electric power. To date, by means of this solution, ZTE has carried out extensive cooperation and piloted with more than 100 strategic partners and over 200 industrial users to accelerate the penetration of 5G into various industries.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and values as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors sales down 34 pc in October at 41,354 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 33.58 per cent decline in total sales at 41,354 units in October. The company had sold a total of 62,264 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.Total domestic sales were down 32 p...

Dubai displays tech reputation with global robotics contest

Seeking to bolster its image as a forward-looking metropolis, Dubai hosted the largest-ever international robotics contest this week, challenging young people from 190 countries to find solutions to global ocean pollution. Event organizers ...

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven wicket win. The home team have been domina...

Jharkhand polls in five phases between Nov 30-Dec 20; result on Dec 23: EC

Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23, the Election Commission said on Friday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019