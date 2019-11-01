International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat
Image Credit: Flickr

Sterling held below $1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farage's announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britain's prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.

Farage said Boris Johnson had until Nov. 14 to agree to his demand. The pound traded beneath the $1.30 benchmark, at $ 1.2961, up 0.2% against a weaker dollar. Against the euro, sterling was flat around 86.04 pence.

Investors fear a full field of Brexit Party candidates could win over pro-Brexit voters from the ruling Conservatives and thereby boost the leftist Labour Party, analysts said. Farage has dismissed reports that his party will pull candidates to avoid damaging the Conservatives as "idle speculation".

The currency was unmoved by the release of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) which rose to 49.6 from 48.3 in September, its highest level since April and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. However, this was attributed to a stockpiling rush before the aborted Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. UK gilt futures, however, dropped around 10 ticks after the PMI, which still lies below the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction.

ELECTION RISKS Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election after his Brexit deal with the European Union was held up by parliament, despite his "do or die" vow to deliver Brexit by the end of October.

He said the election would break what he cast as political paralysis thwarting Britain's departure and undermining confidence in the economy. Many reckon however that the chances are high of a hung parliament, so the election campaign of the Brexit Party could be crucial to the outcome.

"Downside risks for sterling result mainly from a strong election result for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which from the point of view of most market participants would increase the risk of a no-deal Brexit," Commerzbank's Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients. October was the pound's best month in over a decade, as the currency rallied in the build-up to the mid-month European Union summit at which a new Brexit deal was agreed.

Some of these gains were lost when Johnson subsequently failed to secure his deal's ratification in parliament. But the EU decision to extend the Brexit deadline to Jan. 31 scrapped the risk of a no-deal exit on Oct. 31, allowing the currency to hang on to most of its gains. The spread between sterling-dollar volatility options expiring in one and two months has grown from flat to 2.5 vols since last week - a big, fast increase, which highlights the perceived volatility threat to sterling after the Dec. 12 UK election.

Also Read: New Brexit turmoil as Boris Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...

Pak-origin UK terror attack ringleader should have been monitored, says UK coroner

The Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the ringleader behind the 2017 London Bridge attack in the UK should have remained under surveillance by the intelligence services, the chief coroner of England and Wales has concluded in a report on F...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...

Fitch: Changing Lebanon's dollar peg would be painful, but benefits possible

Changing Lebanons currency peg to the dollar would be a painful move that would see the countrys pound weaken sharply though it could also reap long-term benefits, ratings agency Fitchs Director, Sovereigns Toby Iles said.The 22-year-old cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019