International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank reports Q2 loss at Rs 600 crore on tax hit while asset quality worsens

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a whopping loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal year (Q2 FY20) due to a one-off deferred tax asset (DTA) adjustment of Rs 709 crore on account of change in corporate tax rate regime.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:15 IST
Yes Bank reports Q2 loss at Rs 600 crore on tax hit while asset quality worsens
The bank is striving to fund its growth and improve asset quality.. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a whopping loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal year (Q2 FY20) due to a one-off deferred tax asset (DTA) adjustment of Rs 709 crore on account of change in corporate tax rate regime. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 965 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This is the second-biggest loss for the bank after Rs 1,507 crore loss in the January to March quarter.

Yes Bank said the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) for Q2 FY20 jumped to 7.39 per cent from 5.01 per cent in Q1 FY20 and 1.6 per cent in Q2 FY19. The gross NPAs increased to Rs 17,134 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 3,866 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPAs moved up to Rs 9,757 crore from Rs 2,019 crore in the same period.

The percentage of net NPAs jumped from 0.84 per cent in Q2 FY19 to 4.35 per cent in Q2 FY20. The bank made provisions of Rs 1,336 crore for the quarter. On the other hand, interest earned increased to Rs 7,386 crore from Rs 7,231 crore in Q2 FY19 while interest expended totalled Rs 5,200 crore in Q2 FY20 compared to Rs 4,813 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On Thursday, Yes Bank said it has received a 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 8,520 crore) binding offer for a stake purchase from a global investor. It has been trying to raise the capital to get over liquidity issues, fund growth and improve asset quality. In the recent past, the bank has maintained that its fundamentals remain strong, capital and liquidity positions comfortably above the regulatory threshold, and outstanding exposure to the housing finance and real estate sectors totally secured.

Yes Bank is India's fourth-largest private sector bank with presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. (ANI)

Also Read: Yes Bank shares zoom over 24 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shuffle higher, dollar stirs after U.S. jobs data

Shares globally were just 2.5 short of an all-time high on Friday, as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing and some reassuring U.S. jobs numbers eclipsed a blizzard of otherwise sickly global data.Reports of more U.S.-China trade diff...

PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal

Shoring up Indias trade and security ties with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN in the backdrop of Chinas rising economic and military influence over the region is expected to be the top focus of Prime Ministe...

PIET to organise Future of Learning - EduLeaders 4.0 Summit on 'Enterprise 4.0'

New Delhi India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology PIET, one of the Northern Indias premier educational institutions of technical and managerial excellence is organizing the First-of-its-kind EduLeaders 4.0 su...

Will win over 65 seats in Jharkhand polls, Das to be CM face: BJP

The ruling BJP expressed confidence on Friday that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, asserting that incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the party in the upcoming polls in the state. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019