Treatment of Assange putting his life 'at risk': UN expert
The treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing the threat of extradition from Britain to the US on espionage charges, is putting his life "at-risk", an independent UN rights expert said Friday.
"Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Mr. Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life," the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
