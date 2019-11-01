KTR inaugurates green industrial park in Telangana

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a 'green' industrial park for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The park was developed jointly by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and Telangana Industrialists Federation at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, an official press release said.

The first-of-its-kind pollution-free industrial park in the country which was constructed on 482 acres of land was expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs. 1,552 crore, it said. "The park can house over 450 industrial units providing direct employment of 19,000 people and indirect employment to 30,000," the release said.

A skill development center was also being set up at the park to train local youth. With a walk-to-work concept, a housing colony was being built in an area of 192 acres on the park premises.

The government has provided the infrastructure and basic amenities in the park and also laid a road from the national highway to the park, the release said. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, KTR said the aim of the state government was to attract major investments and provide employment opportunities for the local unemployed youth in the state.

Assuring that thegovernment would not let industrialisation happen at the cost of environment and green cover, he said the land was allotted only to 'green' industries..

