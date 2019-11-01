International Development News
Cochin Shipyard signs phase-III contract with Indian Navy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:26 IST
Cochin Shipyard (CSL) on Friday said it has signed the phase-III contract worth Rs 3,000 crore for construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier for Indian Navy. The Phase-III contract covers the operational and harbor acceptance trials of various equipment and systems installed onboard and also the sea trials of the carrier, a release said here.

The overall contract value is Rs 3,000 crore, which also covers some activities which are to be undertaken post- delivery of the vessel including support during weapon and aviation trials. ********************************** TPREL to develop 150 MW solar project for Tata Power *Tata Power on Friday announced that its distribution division has awarded the contract to develop 150 MW of solar project to its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL).

"TPREL has been awarded 150 MW solar project by Tata Power - D. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation," Tata Power CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said in a release here. ************************************ Siemens signs MoU with NTPC *Siemens on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-run NTPC to develop innovative technologies, solutions and techniques to reduce the dependence on hydrocarbons in the country.

It also signed a separate MoU with TERI for collaboration on technologies to support the energy transition in India including sector-coupling. Siemens said it has signed a joint declaration of intent with MSDE, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) for high-quality vocational training.

********************************** BKC-Chunabhatti flyover likely to open on November 9 *Town planning authority MMRDA on Friday said the 1.6 -km long and 17-meter wide BKC-Chunabhatti connector is likely to be opened for commuters from November 9. 2019. The Rs 203 crore connector is expected to save about 30 minutes of commuters travelling to the Bandra-Kurla Complex or the Eastern Express Highway.

"As of now, work on construction of dividers, installation of sound barriers and safety iron mesh net on rail over bridge and lane marking is in progress. The flyover will be thrown open for traffic as soon as the work-in- progress completed," the authority said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

