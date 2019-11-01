International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares end week on cheery note after U.S. and Chinese data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:12 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares end week on cheery note after U.S. and Chinese data
Image Credit: Storyblocks

European shares clocked their best day in over a week on Friday, as upbeat jobs data from the United States and a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing tempered nerves around slowing global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% higher, while German shares, heavily export-oriented, were also up 0.7%. U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October, while a private business survey indicated that China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years last month.

The latest data out of China is in contrast to an official survey published on Thursday, which had factory activity shrinking for the sixth straight month in October. "It's like icing on the cake with those stronger-than-expected numbers in the wake of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index.

The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs for the third time this year on Wednesday, although it signaled there would be no further reductions unless the U.S. economy took a turn for the worse. Adding to the bounce were comments from White House adviser Larry Kudlow who said trade talks with China were making progress and the United States still aimed to sign an initial deal this month, although the phase one agreement remained unfinished and some issues would be pushed to a second pact.

"The official position so far from both sides remains rather optimistic and that's being confirmed by the latest comments from Kudlow," said Odeluga. Mining stocks led gains among sub-sectors with a 3.2% jump following strong factory activity data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

After a volatile week packed with corporate news and conflicting tones on the trade front, the benchmark index registered its fourth straight weekly gain with a 0.4% rise. Danish stocks outperformed their European peers with a 2.5% jump, boosted by transport and logistics services company DSV Panalpina, which gained 7.4% after reporting strong third-quarter results.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk rose 3.6% after raising its sales outlook for 2019 on the back of its new drugs for type II diabetes and obesity. Among disappointing earnings, Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank slid 4% after narrowing its annual profit outlook as it grapples to restore trust after being involved in one of the world's biggest money laundering scandals.

Bank stocks snapped a three-week run of gains also hit by sour results from Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

Also Read: TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Restriction imposed on leaves of MP police in view of festivals, probable verdict on Ayodhya case

The Madhya Pradesh police have imposed restrictions on the leaves of all police personnel starting from November 1 in view of the probable verdict on Ayodhya case and upcoming festivals. In view of upcoming festivals and a probable verdict ...

Nobody is going to lie for this: Akshay Kumar on row over box office numbers of 'Housefull 4'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday denied that the box office numbers of his latest release Housefull 4 have been exaggerated, saying nobody is going to lie for this. Questions have been raised on the films earnings but Akshay has d...

US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the SP hit an intraday record for the fourth time this week after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.Job growth slowed less than foreca...

IndiGo to have one LPT3 modified engine on an aircraft

IndiGo Air on Friday said that it is confident to meet the latest directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA to have at least one LPT3 modified engine on aircraft having an unmodified engine with more than 2900 hours of fly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019