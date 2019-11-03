International Development News
Development News Edition

Mutual fund houses approach Sebi with 125 new schemes in 2019 so far

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 15:03 IST
Mutual fund houses approach Sebi with 125 new schemes in 2019 so far

With just two months to go for the year-end, draft papers for nearly 125 mutual fund schemes have been filed by asset management companies with Sebi so far in 2019, much lower than 211 such documents submitted in entire 2018. Fund houses attributed the fewer NFOs (new fund offers) in 2019 to tepid investors' sentiment and liquidity crisis in debt funds.

Fixed maturity plan, exchange-traded fund (ETF), retirement, sustainable equity fund, and business cycle fund are some of the themes for which the mutual fund houses have filed the applications. Interestingly, many mutual fund companies are also looking at index funds and global funds.

The draft documents for 125 NFOs have been submitted with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) so far in 2019 (till October 31), according to the market regulator. Of these, some of the schemes have already been launched after getting regulatory clearances.

"We have seen the trends from past as well as that the number of NFOs is higher when the markets are good and lower when sentiments are bad," said Omkeshwar Singh, head of the mutual fund distribution business at Samco. "During the last year-and-half, except for the past few funds, most of the equity funds have underperformed, especially in the mid and small caps and also there has been lots of bad news in debt funds. Therefore the NFOs have been lower," he added.

In recent months, the mutual fund industry has been grappling with redemption pressures in the wake of debt crises at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL. Axis Mutual MF, ICICI Prudential MF, UTI MF, SBI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Edelweiss MF, and Reliance MF are among the fund houses that have approached Sebi with the offer documents for NFOs.

Axis Mutual Fund has sought the regulator's go-ahead to introduce Axis Greater China Equity Fund that aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. BNP Paribas MF filed an information document for BNP Paribas Global Disruptive Technology Fund that seeks to invest in shares of global companies which profit from innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud computing.

Mahindra MF approached Sebi for launching Mahindra Top 250 NiveshYojana -- which has been named in Hindi so that investors in rural areas can understand the objectives of the schemes in a better manner. The 44 players mutual fund industry manages assets to the tune of more than Rs 25 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Fast & Furious 9 – More on Keanu Reeves, Cardi B, Cody Walker, Jordana Brewster’s appearance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Cup winning Boks set to start search for new coach

When the euphoria of a third Rugby World Cup triumph subsides in the coming weeks, South African Rugby will be faced with filling the head coach role vacated by Rassie Erasmus.The Springbok coach stated long before the 32-12 final victory o...

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...

Golf-Schauffele says an on-song McIlroy perhaps world's best player

Xander Schauffele waded into the debate over the worlds best golfer after finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday. Schauffele could not quite repeat last years victory at Sheshan Inte...

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Hong Kong, Nov 3 AP Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019