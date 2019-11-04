International Development News
Development News Edition

Aeroqual features in Absolute IT Supreme Scale-up Awards

This honor follows on from the company winning the Innovation Award at the Clean Air Society of Australia and New Zealand (CASANZ) Awards held in Queenstown recently.

Aeroqual features in Absolute IT Supreme Scale-up Awards
“This year’s Absolute IT Supreme Scale-ups showcase a range of uniquely innovative companies which demonstrate the depth of innovation in this area,” says Greg Shanahan, managing director of TIN. Image Credit: ANI

Aeroqual, a global leader in air quality monitoring systems, features in the TIN 100 Absolute IT Supreme Scale-up Awards for 2019 as announced at the Technology Investment Network (TIN) Awards in Auckland. This honor follows on from the company winning the Innovation Award at the Clean Air Society of Australia and New Zealand (CASANZ) Awards held in Queenstown recently.

TIN celebrates the success of the New Zealand technology sector by recognising high performing companies. Aeroqual was among those companies with the highest number in place gains in the top 200 companies on the TIN rankings.

"This year's Absolute IT Supreme Scale-ups showcase a range of uniquely innovative companies which demonstrate the depth of innovation in this area," says Greg Shanahan, managing director of TIN. "The companies are strongly competitive this year, with a significant number of small companies enjoying extraordinary growth."

The CASANZ Innovation Award recognized Aeroqual for leading the way in air quality innovation and its instrumental role in a significant research programme led by the University of Auckland. Its goal was to develop a system of low-cost, high-density air quality monitors for the city of Los Angeles. The project involved the deployment of a network at scale in association with the South Coast Management District in Los Angeles and showed how these systems can create data within a city with a variety of air qualities. These systems were monitored from the Aeroqual operations centre in Auckland.

Aeroqual Chief Executive Mark Templeton says the company is delighted to have received recognition from two very different local organisations.

"We are honored to be recognized in two highly prestigious award ceremonies, acknowledging both the value of the air quality monitoring solutions we create and our ability to sell them to a global market. A huge factor in our success is the support we receive from Callaghan Innovation and NZTE and we're extremely grateful for their assistance," says Templeton.

"Collaboration is the key to innovation, and we've been fortunate to partner with the University of Auckland and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on a multi-year R&D project which has culminated in the set-up of a 100-node air sensor network in Los Angeles. This has resulted in the creation of new IP, jobs and commercial opportunities, and we hope it will lay the foundation for a cluster of companies with expertise in this area in Auckland."

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-In moment of triumph, Hamilton thinks of loss

In his moment of triumph on Sunday, an emotional Lewis Hamilton reflected on loss, demons and the personal growth that led him to a sixth Formula One drivers title. As his Mercedes team celebrated, Hamiltons comments after the race said as ...

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft

Philippines Cebu Air Inc has finalized the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo jets worth 4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on Monday.The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019