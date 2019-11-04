International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex surges ahead on positive global cues, metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices hovered in the positive terrain during early hours on Monday following buoyancy in Asian and global markets.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:25 IST
Sensex surges ahead on positive global cues, metal stocks shine
Hindalco gained by 5.3 pc on Monday morning at Rs 204 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices hovered in the positive terrain during early hours on Monday following buoyancy in Asian and global markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 186 points at 40,351 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 62 points to 11,953. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty media which slipped by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, metal companies showed dramatic gains with Hindalco up by 5.3 per cent, Tata Steel by 4.7 per cent, Vedanta and JSW Steel by 4.4 per cent each. Vodafone Idea rose by 7.2 per cent after the company's management denied reports of exiting its India business. Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, ICICI Bank and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were also in the green.

However, Yes Bank lost by 3.4 per cent after the private sector lender reported a loss of Rs 600 crore in the September quarter due to higher provisions and one-time deferred tax assets adjustment alongside a sharp rise in non-performing assets. The other losers were Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian shares surged to more than 14-week highs as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors' appetite for riskier assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan jumped by 1 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng led gains in the region, rising by 1.4 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 1.3 per cent.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. The United States and China both said on Friday that they have made progress in talks aimed at defusing their 16-month-long trade war. US officials said a deal could be signed this month. (ANI)

Also Read: Sensex ends 95 pts higher; HCL Tech up 3 pc

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019