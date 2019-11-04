GPX India Private Limited Announces Expanded Cloud Offerings With Oracle FastConnect

GPX India Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of premium True Carrier-neutral data centers and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.

Customers located in GPX's Mumbai Data Center can now establish a high speed, dedicated connection to Oracle Cloud. Customers with equipment located elsewhere can also make dedicated private connections to Oracle Cloud using Oracle FastConnect via leased lines or MPLS links from a range of available Telecom Service Providers in GPX's Mumbai Data Center.

FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.

Through collaboration with GPX India, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from Mumbai, India. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.

Manoj Paul, MD, GPX India comments, "The launch of Oracle FastConnect in India at the GPX data center provides new opportunities for our customers, enabling them to build solutions that take advantage of the economic benefits of Oracle Cloud alongside their existing on-premises infrastructure. Our highly differentiated Tier IV data center is already a thriving digital ecosystem and the most interconnected Data Center, providing direct access to a wide range of connectivity and cloud options."

Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Generation 2 Cloud is the only cloud-built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

