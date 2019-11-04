International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia rains: Dancing in the street, not so much down on the farm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New South Wales
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:18 IST
Australia rains: Dancing in the street, not so much down on the farm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The heaviest rains in years have fallen across parts of Australia's east coast, bringing relief to some struggling livestock farmers, although the showers are not likely to break a drought that has crippled the country's grains sector.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said some parts of the state of New South Wales received nearly 100 mm (4 inches) of rain over Sunday. The rainfall was particularly welcome in towns such as Bourke, 800 km (500 miles) northwest of Sydney, where people had to start drinking groundwater in April. Groundwater, also called bore water, is sometimes contaminated by minerals or chemicals as it seeps into aquifers below the earth's surface.

"This much-needed rain will certainly bring some much-needed relief and smiles across the country," said Oliver Gordon, a resident of Bourke. One overjoyed local was Gordon's father, Andrew who can be seen in videos posted on social media wading through waterlogged fields and rolling in the water.

More rains will be needed, though, to break a drought that has gripped a swathe of Australia's southeast for three years, turning pastures brown and forcing ranchers to buy expensive feed grains to keep their herds alive. Analysts said the rains may have come too late to save the grain harvest, set to begin within weeks, although the moisture will help cattle and other livestock graziers.

Wheat production is expected to fall well below 20 million tonnes, more than 22% below the 10-year average. With many agricultural producers battling to stave off bankruptcy, Australia's conservative government has been forced to offer grants and cheap loans to farmers.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack warned that the impact of the drought would likely continue for years. "It has settled the dust. It's going to top up some dams. A bit of a green sheet across those very dry areas - but it's not going to solve the drought," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"The drought is going to take many months and indeed years to recover from."

Also Read: Cricket-Australia bring in Harris, Hussey as coaches for T20 series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...

Kullu: Two people with 40 grams of cannabis arrested

Two people were arrested and 40 grams of cannabis was seized from their possession at Anni area of Kullu district on Monday, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police. The accused were arrested during patrolling in the area b...

Didn't want pain of losing another close T20 game, says Mushfiqur Rahim

No one knows the pain of losing close T20 games as much as Mushfiqur Rahim does and the former Bangladesh captain was determined to win games of cricket in order to forget what he termed as difficult last two weeks. Rahim had to endure the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019