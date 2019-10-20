Cricket-Australia bring in Harris, Hussey as coaches for T20 series

Mike Hussey and Ryan Harris will join Australia's backroom staff for the Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. Former test batsman Hussey said he was also being looked at for a role in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team," 44-year-old Hussey, who played 38 T20 internationals for Australia, told News Ltd media. "They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup as well, but it's all pretty loose at the moment."

Former Australia fast bowler Harris comes in as bowling coach, stepping away from his usual role at Australia's National Cricket Centre academy in Brisbane. He replaces Troy Cooley, who coached the bowlers during Australia's Ashes victory over England.

The appointments continue head coach Justin Langer's use of short-term assistants following the resignation of bowling coach David Saker in the last home summer. Former captain Ricky Ponting was brought in as a consultant during Australia's run to the World Cup semi-finals in England.

"I can't tell you how influential these guys can be on the group," Langer said on Cricket Australia's website. "It's about building our leadership, about honing their skills as cricketers, and they can just complement the other guys who are full-time coaches."

Australia open their home summer with the first of three T20s against Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Oct. 27 before hosting Pakistan in three T20s from Nov. 3.

