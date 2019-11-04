International Development News
Development News Edition

'Make in India' has become 'Buy from China': Rahul's takedown of RCEP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:41 IST
'Make in India' has become 'Buy from China': Rahul's takedown of RCEP
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that "Make in India" has become "Buy from China", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the RCEP and alleged that the proposed free trade deal will flood the country with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses and crippling the economy. Gandhi's takedown of the proposed trade agreement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bangkok where negotiations for the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) were heading towards finality.

"'Make in India' has become 'Buy from China'. Each year we import Rs. 6,000 worth of goods from China for every Indian! A 100 percent increase since 2014," the former Congress chief said in a tweet. "RCEP will flood India with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses & crippling the Indian economy," Gandhi said.

His remarks come two days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the government's economic policies and said signing the RCEP agreement will deal a "body blow" to the economy, resulting in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises. The proposed free-trade agreement includes 10 member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and six of the bloc's dialogue partners — China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

The possible delay in firming up the RCEP during the three-day Asean summit in Bangkok has been attributed to India's demands on market access and tariff-related issues. Hardball negotiations to address sticky issues went down to the wire on Sunday, with India holding on to its demand for the amicable resolution of its demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Conscious to not make 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' a sexist film: Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh were conscious about not making the upcoming feature into a sexist, baseless film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also sta...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

One killed, 13 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, killing one person on Monday, almost three months since the Kashmir Valley shut down in response to the Centre revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jamm...

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, issued a challan of Rs 4000 by cops

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even rationing scheme by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number and termed the initiative an election stunt by the Kejriwal government. He termed it a symboli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019