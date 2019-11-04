'Changing Trends: Upsurge in Demand for Affordable Housing in Chandigarh Tricity', Quips Jatin Mohan Seth

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India is experiencing an economic transition and there is an increased demand for Affordable Housing, for Mid-level Income Groups.

2019 has been a promising year for the Real Estate market in Chandigarh Tricity. Jatin Mohan Seth, North India's renowned Real Estate Consultant and Director of Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd, Chandigarh; quips on the current trends in the market - "Builders have been able to induce a sense of confidence and transparency with the Buyers and introduction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna has acted as a catalyst. Also there are a lot of favourable changes expected in the upcoming quarters which will boost the Real Estate sector; with special focus on Affordable Housing."

Big players like DLF, OMAXE, BESTECH and ATS have already marked their presence in Chandigarh Tricity by handing over possessions for existing projects and adding new lucrative projects to their inventory. Biggest player from Mumbai; SHAPOORJI PALLONJI Group, is also coming up with a Group Housing Project in Mohali.

Other Government initiatives like building Smart Cities, providing housing to all by 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, implementation of RERA for increased transparency, raising interest deduction limit on Home Loans - announced in the Budget recently, are targeted to boost Private Sector participation in Affordable Housing Projects.

According to Jatin Mohan Seth, "Since implementation of RERA, the market is experiencing greater Tust and Support from Home Buyers; Builders are also working under serious deadlines for Project Deliveries and everyone is happy with the increased transparency."

Jatin Mohan Seth, Director, Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd; further comments - "We are Corporate Members, Confederation of Indian Industry, CII and a regular Participant in CII Chandigarh Fair; REALCON. This year, Event was held between 18-21 October'19, in Sector 17, Chandigarh & we got a huge response from Customers looking for Residential and Commercial Property."

About Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd; Chandigarh

Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd. is one of the leading Real Estate Consultancy Services Company, based in Chandigarh, with presence in Real Estate sector since 2007. They are a team of experienced professionals, striving for excellence and dedicated to serving customers with transparency and integrity.

The Promoter Jatin Mohan Seth is an Engineer by education and has worked in various well-respected Companies before starting with this venture. Besides the promoter, there is a team of highly motivated professionals and business associates, who work together to make this venture a success.

The Company has diversified interests across the Real Estate life cycle and deals in all Property Verticals i.e. Buy/Sell/Rent/Lease. Also, Family Nest Real Estates is closely associated withall Renowned Builders like Shapoorji Pallonji, ATS, Bestech, DLF, OMAXE, Emaar India, Curo India, Hero Homes, Homeland, Ambika Realcon, GBP, Sushma, HLP Group, Wave Estate, Escon, Beverly Golf; to name a few.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients reflects in our motto - 'We UNCOMPLICATE Property Buying'

