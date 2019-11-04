International Development News
Development News Edition

Myntra logs Rs 539.2 cr loss in FY'19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:17 IST
Myntra logs Rs 539.2 cr loss in FY'19

Flipkart-owned Myntra has seen a manifold rise in a net loss to Rs 539.20 crore in FY2018-19, according to regulatory documents. The fashion e-tailer had registered losses to the tune of Rs 151.22 crore in the previous year, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler said.

However, the company's revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,041.10 crore in FY'19 from Rs 398.33 crore in the previous fiscal, it added. The company saw its employee benefit expenses go up to Rs 425.20 crore in FY'19 from Rs 279.39 crore in the previous fiscal, while total expenses for the fiscal were at about Rs 1,628 crore, it said.

Queries sent to the company did not elicit a response. Myntra has partnered with over 3,000 fashion and lifestyle brands including Nike, Adidas, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK lowers national terrorism threat level to "substantial"

Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to substantial from severe on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, interior minister Priti Patel said.The threat posed to the country has largely stood at severe for the last five years...

SC to examine whether convicts entitled to bail if HCs unable to dispose appeals speedily

The Supreme Court Monday decided to examine and evolve possible solution to a vexatious legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals. A bench, comprising Chief Justice...

41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

Thessaloniki, Nov 4 AFP Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver. The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition but seven receive...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh and India. G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019