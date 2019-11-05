International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 bln in 1MDB-linked assets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 08:59 IST
Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia is looking to locate at least 18 billion ringgit ($4.34 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday. U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries.

"This what we're working on... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are," Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters. "As you know it's not just a one-off transaction, it's multiple transactions, so we need to work together with the countries to help us." ($1=4.1500 ringgit)

Also Read: Air quality in Delhi deteriorates; authorities say will not be as bad as last year's Diwali

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

De Grandhomme helps New Zealand to 180 against England

A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor pushed New Zealand to 180 for seven batting first against England in the third Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday. De Grandhomme smacked 55 off 35 while Taylor...

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federations ITF independent security advisors, Indias Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue. Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITFs ind...

Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 poi...

Bayern ordered to improve after Kovac exit

Bayern Munichs stars have been told to knuckle down under interim coach Hansi Flick ahead of their Champions League clash with Olympiakos following Niko Kovacs sacking. Former Bayern and West Germany defender Andreas Brehme says the Bayern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019