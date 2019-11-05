International Development News
Development News Edition

China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:13 IST
China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

China touts its annual import fair as proof that it is open for business but Western corporate lobbies are less enthused, with some companies dismissing it as an empty propaganda exercise. President Xi Jinping opened the second annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Tuesday in Shanghai with a speech declaring -- as he did last year -- that the country would widen foreign access to its vast markets.

But surveys by European and American business associations have found that many of their members view the week-long fair, heavily promoted by Beijing, as of little use. The European Union Chamber of Commerce released survey results on Monday in which only half of its members said their participation last year resulted in business agreements, and just a quarter of participating companies actually saw those deals fully "realized".

China says USD 57 billion in deals were struck last year at an event portrayed as a way for foreign companies to find Chinese buyers for their goods and show Beijing's sincerity in leveling trade imbalances with many countries. But the EU Chamber survey found that "too much emphasis had been placed on delivering quick, headline results".

"This lack of follow-through suggests pressure to create a positive public image of this event by promoting hasty signatures, rather than creating a sound environment for European companies to expand in China in the long-term," the chamber said. Many companies who opted not to return this year cited "meeting bad contacts, (and) feeling 'cheated in different ways'," it continued.

Foreign businesses have long complained about crushing red tape, intellectual property theft and a playing field skewed in favor of Chinese companies. "We expect this year's event to be supplemented by concrete measures to facilitate further market opening and increase foreign investment, not by empty promises that we have heard many times before," said Carlo D'Andrea, vice president of the EU Chamber, in a statement accompanying the survey.

A recent survey by the Shanghai arm of the American Chamber of Commerce in China found just 10 percent of member-companies saw participation this year as "very important", while 68.5 percent saw "no importance". It added, however, that many of its members already manufacture within China and have little to gain from an import show.

Organizers say more than 3,000 enterprises from over 150 countries are attending this year's expo. The state-run Global Times dismissed the criticism by the business lobbies, saying foreign companies were landing fewer orders in China because of rising competition from home-grown rivals.

"Some Western public opinions do not take CIIE seriously and regard it as China's 'political show'. This reveals little understanding of China," the paper said in an editorial Tuesday. "It has become increasingly difficult for foreign products to stay attractive to Chinese consumers, which all countries need to realize."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in Malda district

The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night. A truck carrying huge consignment of these syrups was intercepted on NH-34 in the Malda district. The truck was carrying foo...

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick Coolie No. 1. The Sui Dhaaga actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. Hes a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii hai...

Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin

A large number of Sikhs from India have visited the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine. Most of the 1,100 Sikhs, who are in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru...

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchands tiebreaking second goal with 157 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchands shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarrys back. Patrice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019