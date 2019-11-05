International Development News
Development News Edition

New business stabilises but output remains in contraction: IHS Markit

Indian service sector activity declined for the second straight month in October, the first back-to-back reduction since the second quarter of fiscal year 2017-18, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:26 IST
New business stabilises but output remains in contraction: IHS Markit
Business activity declines for second month running. Image Credit: ANI

Indian service sector activity declined for the second straight month in October, the first back-to-back reduction since the second quarter of fiscal year 2017-18, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday. New business stabilised following contraction in September while job creation moderated. At the same time, concerns that challenging economic conditions will linger dragged business confidence to its lowest level in close to three years.

There were mixed trends for prices. Cost inflation climbed to a one-year high, but charges increased at a softer pace as weak demand limited pricing power. Registering 49.2 in October, the IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index signalled a second consecutive decline in output. However, rising from 48.7 in September, the headline figure was indicative of a marginal and slower rate of reduction.

Anecdotal evidence highlighted subdued demand conditions, competitive pressures and a fragile economic situation. Total sales were broadly unchanged in October after contracting in September for the first time in over a year-and-a-half. Companies that secured new work mentioned successful marketing efforts and new client wins, while those that noted lower sales commented on fierce competition for new business.

October data indicated that demand weakness was centred on the domestic market, with exporters posting an increase in international sales. That said, the upturn in external demand was modest and the slowest in four months. Service sector employment increased for the 26th month in a row, albeit at the joint-slowest pace over this period. While a few firms took on extra staff, this was curbed by job shedding at other companies.

"It is somewhat worrying to see the Indian service sector stuck in contraction as firms react to muted demand by lowering business activity," said Principal Economist at IHS Markit Pollyanna de Lima. "Perhaps even more concerning was the downward revision to future expectations, given the possible detrimental impact of subdued business confidence on investment and jobs," she said. "The latter already displayed its joint-weakest expansion in over two years."

The IHS Markit India Services PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP. IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

(ANI)

Also Read: India's manufacturing sector heads towards stagnation in October: IHS Markit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in Malda district

The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night. A truck carrying huge consignment of these syrups was intercepted on NH-34 in the Malda district. The truck was carrying foo...

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick Coolie No. 1. The Sui Dhaaga actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. Hes a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii hai...

Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin

A large number of Sikhs from India have visited the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine. Most of the 1,100 Sikhs, who are in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru...

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchands tiebreaking second goal with 157 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchands shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarrys back. Patrice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019