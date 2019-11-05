International Development News
PVR Cinemas Celebrated Halloween with Exclusive Screening of Horror Films

PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India organized 'Horror Nights' to celebrate Halloween 2019, screening hand-picked horror films 'A Quiet Place' and 'Pet Sematary' across metros and tier 1 cities.

PVR Logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India organized 'Horror Nights' to celebrate Halloween 2019, screening hand-picked horror films 'A Quiet Place' and 'Pet Sematary' across metros and tier 1 cities. The excitement and enthusiasm amongst the movie buffs for the newly popular concept of Halloween led to an overwhelming response from across age groups. The two-day festival proved to be a success by clocking huge footfalls at the theatres. The movies were screened across 8 cities namely - Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

The initiative aimed at screening best-loved horror films for the movie patrons, making for an innovative step towards the celebration of Halloween. To further escalate the overall experience, the movies were screened in 4DX technology. The 4DX format, introduced by PVR Cinemas is a revolutionary cinematic experience which stimulates all five senses with high-tech motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, rain and scents, in both 2D and 3D formats. These effects work in perfect synchronicity with the action on-screen - creating the most unmissable and exhilarating cinematic experience yet. "PVR has always endeavoured to offer unique experiences to the movie patrons. The demand for horror films has grown tremendously in the last few years, so we decided to bring the best of bests for our audience this Halloween. The response was certainly very reassuring, and we look forward to continuing to organize many such initiatives in future," said Ranjeet Ahluwalia, AVP Marketing, PVR Cinemas.

Halloween special is an extension of PVR's existing property Horror Nights in 4DX technology. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

