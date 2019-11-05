Jeweler Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower
European shares dipped slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting their highest levels since 2015, with a sales warning from Danish jewelry maker Pandora dragging on the benchmark index.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, although declines were capped by a positive tone around U.S.-China trade talks. Pandora fell to the bottom of the index, with a 12% slide, as it warned of a steeper-than-expected fall in sales this year.
The telecoms index fell 0.9%, hurt by a 2% fall in shares of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica after it posted quarterly profit below analysts' forecast. Tariff-hit miners gained the most among the major European sub-sectors after reports that China was pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to rollback more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" trade deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- US
- panEuropean
- Danish
- China
- Donald Trump
- miners
- analysts
- Spanish
ALSO READ
China's defence minister says resolving 'Taiwan question' is greatest national interest
UPDATE 1-China's defense minister says resolving 'Taiwan question' is national priority
China and Hong Kong stocks firm on trade, stimulus hopes
UPDATE 2-China's defence minister says resolving 'Taiwan question' is national priority
China's largest Gifts & Home Fair opened October 20