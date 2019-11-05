International Development News
As U.S. exits Paris pact, U.S. fossil energy chief says U.S. ingenuity can tackle climate threat

The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances and fossil fuels will remain a priority for U.S. government and business, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department Steven Winberg told Reuters.

The world should look to the U.S.'s ability to reduce its emissions, Winberg said on Tuesday at an oil conference in South Africa, a day after the Trump administration formally moved to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

"We can solve any climate issue with technology development, one thing you see back in U.S. history is we have consistently solved challenges that were put before us," Winberg said.

