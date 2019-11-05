OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production. "Based on the preliminary numbers, 2020 looks like it will have upside potential," Barkindo told a briefing.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in December to review output policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)