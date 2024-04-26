Left Menu

Tripura East Witnesses Encouraging Voter Turnout of 69.48% Till 3 PM

The polling remained largely free, fair and peaceful, Bandopadhyay said.He said the Election Commission had received some complaints from a few booths, but those were promptly addressed.Nearly 14 lakh voters in the constituency, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 persons of third gender, will decide the fate of nine candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:55 IST
Tripura East Witnesses Encouraging Voter Turnout of 69.48% Till 3 PM
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.48 per cent till 3 pm on Friday, as polling remained peaceful so far, an official said.

Voters came out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right since morning, Additional Chief Electoral Officer S Bandopadhyay said.

The poll percentage was 54.98 till 1 pm, he said. ''Long queues were seen in almost all the booths till the last reports came in. Tribals, too, took part in voting in the interior areas amid tight security... The polling remained largely free, fair and peaceful," Bandopadhyay said.

He said the Election Commission had received some complaints from a few booths, but those were ''promptly addressed''.

Nearly 14 lakh voters in the constituency, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 persons of third gender, will decide the fate of nine candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024