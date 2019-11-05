International Development News
Development News Edition

Baby diaper rash cream market growing with global CAGR of 4%, Report

A latest research report by IMARC group, the global baby diaper rash cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Baby diaper rash cream market growing with global CAGR of 4%, Report
IMARC Group

As frequent use of baby diapers cause rashes to the children, the rash cream market is expanding globally. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024," the global baby diaper rash cream market size is expanding with a CAGR of 4% that is considered moderate growth.

A baby diaper rash cream is an ointment that is used to prevent or treat skin infections among infants and toddlers caused by the frequent use of diapers. It contains clinically proven chemicals and vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, such as beeswax and aloe vera. These constituents help in forming a thick barrier between potential irritants and the baby's skin. With rapid urbanization and inflating incomes, parents are nowadays increasingly opting diapers for their infants in circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. The frequent use of these diapers causes rashes or inflammatory skin reactions due to microbial infections, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness from feces and urine, friction irritation and plugged sweat glands. Owing to this, baby diaper rash creams are gaining preference worldwide to heal or relieve the rashes by curbing possible irritation.

Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Trends

The increasing awareness among parents about the adverse effects of chemical ingredients used in rash creams have led them to shift towards natural baby products that are free from petrochemicals, artificial preservatives, parabens, phthalates, silicones and other synthetic additives. As a result, several leading companies are launching organic diaper rash creams infused with natural ingredients such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. These products not only contain distinctive antifungal and antibacterial qualities but also work in reconditioning and softening the skin of infants. Manufacturers are also engaged in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic partnerships to introduce innovative, safer products. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary

  • On the basis of the gender, the market has been divided into female, male and unisex creams.
  • Based on the type, the market has been segregated into zinc oxide-based and zinc oxide free baby diaper rash creams.
  • The market has been bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, medical stores, online stores and others based on the distribution channel.
  • Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
  • The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Chicco (Artsana S.p.A.), Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Burt's Bees. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Mission Pharmacal Company, Weleda, NUK, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Summer Laboratories, Inc., W.S. Badger Co. Inc., Bio Veda Action Research Company, Bepanthen (Bayer AG), Sudocrem (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Drapolene (GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals SA), Mustela (Laboratoires Expanscience), Cetaphil (Galderma Laboratories, LP) and Beiersdorf AG.

(With inputs from IMARC Group)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China says will 'fully respect' Taiwan's way of life

China will fully respect Taiwans way of life and social system once it has been peacefully reunified, as long as national security is protected, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, in another overture to the self-ruled island. China...

Now, FM hints at booster dose for realty sector

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by realty sector. Admitting that realty sector has been left out of the booster measures announced earlier, s...

Zac Efron to play 'magazine investigator' in John McAfee biopic 'King of the Jungle'

Zac Efron has been ringed in for King of the Jungle. The movie is a biopic of unconventional tech entrepreneur John Mcafee and will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the duo behind 2011s Crazy, Stupid, Love. The movie will be pro...

Britain's Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December

Britains Prince William will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the palace said, adding that further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019