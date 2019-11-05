Baby diaper rash cream market growing with global CAGR of 4%, Report

As frequent use of baby diapers cause rashes to the children, the rash cream market is expanding globally. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024," the global baby diaper rash cream market size is expanding with a CAGR of 4% that is considered moderate growth.

A baby diaper rash cream is an ointment that is used to prevent or treat skin infections among infants and toddlers caused by the frequent use of diapers. It contains clinically proven chemicals and vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, such as beeswax and aloe vera. These constituents help in forming a thick barrier between potential irritants and the baby's skin. With rapid urbanization and inflating incomes, parents are nowadays increasingly opting diapers for their infants in circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. The frequent use of these diapers causes rashes or inflammatory skin reactions due to microbial infections, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness from feces and urine, friction irritation and plugged sweat glands. Owing to this, baby diaper rash creams are gaining preference worldwide to heal or relieve the rashes by curbing possible irritation.

Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Trends

The increasing awareness among parents about the adverse effects of chemical ingredients used in rash creams have led them to shift towards natural baby products that are free from petrochemicals, artificial preservatives, parabens, phthalates, silicones and other synthetic additives. As a result, several leading companies are launching organic diaper rash creams infused with natural ingredients such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. These products not only contain distinctive antifungal and antibacterial qualities but also work in reconditioning and softening the skin of infants. Manufacturers are also engaged in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic partnerships to introduce innovative, safer products. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary

On the basis of the gender, the market has been divided into female, male and unisex creams.

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into zinc oxide-based and zinc oxide free baby diaper rash creams.

The market has been bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, medical stores, online stores and others based on the distribution channel.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Chicco (Artsana S.p.A.), Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Burt's Bees. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Mission Pharmacal Company, Weleda, NUK, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Summer Laboratories, Inc., W.S. Badger Co. Inc., Bio Veda Action Research Company, Bepanthen (Bayer AG), Sudocrem (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Drapolene (GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals SA), Mustela (Laboratoires Expanscience), Cetaphil (Galderma Laboratories, LP) and Beiersdorf AG.

(With inputs from IMARC Group)