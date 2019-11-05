bigbasket announces 'big 47 sale' from tomorrow
Online supermarket bigbasket is all set to kick off its big 47 sale starting from tomorrow. "bigbasketeers can avail minimum 47 percent off on 500+ top products under categories such as fruits, vegetables, organic staples, personal care, branded snacks, cosmetics, cleaning, and kitchen items for a period of twelve days", it said in a statement.
Products from 50-plus leading brands including P&G, Dabur & ITC are on offer. bigbasket is planning to run this sale on a quarterly basis.
The offers are live in the 26 Indian cities bigbasket is operational in, the statement added.
