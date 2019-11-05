International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi groups UAE defence firms under one roof to cut costs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi groups UAE defence firms under one roof to cut costs
Image Credit: Devdiscourse

Abu Dhabi plans to group more than 25 state-owned and private entities in the UAE defense sector, with combined annual revenues of $5 billion, into a single defense company.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the oil-wealthy capital, is one of the top buyers of Western arms and defense systems, mostly from its key ally the United States, and to a lesser extent from Russia and China. In a further consolidation after a 2014 merger of state-run defense firms, Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday it was forming EDGE to invest in technology, including artificial intelligence, as well as research and development.

"Established with a core mandate to disrupt an antiquated military industry generally stifled by red tape, EDGE is set to bring products to market faster and at more cost-effective price points," EDGE CEO Faisal Al Bannai said in a statement. The firm, launched at a ceremony attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, said its core businesses include missiles and weapons, cyber defense, and electronic warfare and intelligence.

Bannai is the founder of UAE-based cybersecurity company DarkMatter, which said last month that he planned to sell his stake in the firm by the end of the year. DarkMatter will not be integrated into EDGE, Bannai told reporters. EDGE said that Bannai was hired as CEO because of his background in start-ups and "proven track record in leveraging emerging technologies at home and abroad".

Also Read: Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen govt, separatists sign Saudi-brokered deal to end power struggle in south

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday an agreement between Yemens government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the south of the country that had opened a new front in Yemens war.No details were reveal...

Business briefs 2

AI-powered cloud analytics software company Manthan Software on Tuesday said it is consolidating its business with US-based RichRelevance that offers personalisation software. Manthan and RichRelevance have initiated a joint go-to-market no...

Deepak bags India's 10th Olympic quota in shooting, Manu Bhaker also wins gold in Asian C'ships

Birthday boy Deepak Kumar secured Indias 10th Olympic quota in shooting while Manu Bhaker claimed the womens 10m air pistol gold medal in the 14th Asian Championship here on Tuesday. Deepak gifted himself a bronze medal in mens 10m air rifl...

BRIEF-UK Rail Union RMT Says Total Of 27 Days Of Strike Action Will Take Place In December On South Western Railway

Nov 5 Reuters - UK RAIL UNION RMT SAYS TOTAL OF 27 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER ON SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Source text httpbit.ly2PPBG5mAlso Read REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 pm GMT6 a.m. SGT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019