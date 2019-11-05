International Development News
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-European factories at risk in Peugeot-Fiat merger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:41 IST
ANALYSIS-European factories at risk in Peugeot-Fiat merger
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA's pledge not to close factories if they merge is likely to come under heavy strain as the combined group would have a spare production capacity of almost six million vehicles in a slowing autos market.

The companies last week unveiled plans to create a $50 billion group that would leapfrog Hyundai, General Motors, Ford and Honda to become the world's No.4 automaker, based on their combined 8.7 million vehicles sold last year. The new car and truck making giant would have a potential manufacturing capacity of 14 million vehicles, forecasters LMC Automotive told Reuters. But the industry has entered a downturn and the European small car market in particular - where both PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) are heavily exposed - is under pressure.

"The utilization rate would be low at 58%, which would leave the group with almost six million units of spare capacity worldwide," LMC Automotive said. "Europe is likely to bear the brunt of any potential plant closures." Labour unions and politicians have already voiced concerns about job losses, and both France-based PSA and Italian-American FCA have ruled out factory closures in an attempt to quell fears.

But a deadline to meet 2021 and 2025 emissions goals in Europe adds pressure on FCA to adopt PSA's more efficient engines, calling into question some of FCA's engine plants in Europe - mainly in Italy, as well as in Poland - in particular. "The focus will be Europe, where sub-scale product lines, powertrains and future EV (electric vehicle) investments could be combined," Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton, said in a recent note.

A combined PSA-FCA would have a market share of 22% in Europe, September registration data from auto industry association ACEA shows, leapfrogging Volkswagen which, with a market share of 20%, has been the largest carmaker in Europe.

VULNERABLE

PSA has already helped Opel, bought from General Motors in 2017, to make progress with emissions targets by rolling out the group's small car platform and engines to the Opel factory in Zaragossa, Spain, where it builds the Opel Corsa. The CMP platform is now used in factories in Poissy, France, Trnava, Slovakia, and Kenitra, Morocco to build Peugeot, Citroen and DS branded vehicles and could be extended to fit FCA's Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Fiat models to boost economies of scale.

The market for small cars is under pressure because emissions rules are forcing entry-level cars to add complex catalytic converters, making them less affordable. "Under the new CO2 targets these cars will need to get several updates that will be expensive. This will force some players to drop some of these models as the level of investment is very high," according to Felipe Munoz, a global analyst at JATO Dynamics, a forecasting firm.

PSA has already axed the Opel Adam and Karl models because it became uneconomical to make these entry-level vehicles emissions compliant. Meanwhile, Ford has dropped its Ka model, which shared a platform with FCA's Fiat 500. Overall, the market share of cars in the so-called A and B small car segments is expected to shrink to 38% in Europe by 2021, down from 40% last year, whereas demand for sports utility vehicles is expected to hold up well, LMC's Sammy Chan said.

As a result, low volume manufacturing plants in Europe are increasingly vulnerable, such as Fiat's Kragujevac factory in Serbia and PSA's Vauxhall plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton in Britain, LMC said. In terms of engine plants, PSA has major operations in Tremery and Douvrin in France and has also retooled the former General Motors Szentgotthard factory in Hungary.

FCA's Fiat, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo brands currently source their engines from plants in Termoli and Pratola Serra in Italy, as well as the Bielsko-Biala plant in Poland. "In terms of engine plants, it is likely that in the long term, one or two FCA plants in Europe would no longer be needed," LMC said.

Also Read: RPT-Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cancel licences of guilty lawyers; courts should treat all equally: IPS association

Licenses of guilty lawyers should be canceled and the courts should treat all parties equally, the Central IPS Association said in a resolution on Tuesday. The remarks come after unprecedented protests by Delhi police personnel on Tuesday o...

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India BCI and other Bar associations on an application filed by CentreMinistry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be n...

HC seeks report on claim of uncovered borewell in Chennai

Amid the focus on closure of all open borewells in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of the tragic death of a two-year-old boy, a woman has approached the Madras High Court complaining that two borewells dug in her apartment complex here have not...

COLUMN-China has replaced U.S. as locomotive of global economy: Kemp

China has replaced the United States as the engine of the global economy, providing by far the largest contribution to growth in recent years and pulling along the worlds smaller economies in its train. The Asian country accounted for 28 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019