International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Primark owner, oil majors push FTSE higher

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Primark owner, oil majors push FTSE higher
Image Credit: Pixabay

Gains for oil majors and miners pushed London's FTSE 100 into the black on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China, while Primark owner Associated British Foods jumped 6% after strong results.

The FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%, after having touched a one-month high earlier in the session, while the mid-cap index was 0.2% higher. A.B.Foods recorded its best one-day spike in more than 10 months after it posted higher annual earnings and said it was well-positioned for further earnings growth in the new year.

A Reuters report that Beijing is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal lifted prospects for a resolution of the protracted dispute. Oil majors Shell and BP, which fell last week after reporting falls in profit, gennerated the biggest boost to the main index, rising about 1% each.

Miners, one of the sectors most exposed to trade tensions due to their dependence on Chinese demand, reached a near 2-month high, also helped by a rise in copper prices partially driven by a cut in forecasts by Chilean-focused Antofagasta. "Fresh positive geopolitical stimuli have appeared, turning the dial on risk appetite even higher. At the same time.... quantitative gauges suggesting risk assets are becoming 'overbought' are piling up too," Cityindex analyst Ken Odeluga said.

A mixed set of results pushed tobacco company Imperial Brands slightly higher after a volatile morning. While sales for the year topped market expectations, the tobacco firm guided to low-single digit revenue and profit growth for the year amid a regulatory crackdown on vaping in the United States.

Among mid-caps, gambling and related firms fell for a second straight day after lawmakers called for a raft of measures to overhaul online casinos. Rank Group, William Hill and Playtech lost between 0.3%-8%. News of a cyber attack at marine services provider James Fisher and Sons dragged its stock nearly 6% to be among steepest fallers on the FTSE 250 index.

Defence company Cobham, which has agreed to a $5 billion deal with U.S. private equity firm Advent, was the biggest drag on the index with a 2% fall as regulators at home continue to scrutinise the merger. Metro Bank, whose stock price has plummeted since an accounting mistake, surged 12.2% with a trader citing an Evening Standard report a few days ago about a possible takeover by Lloyds.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 hits one-month high; Brexit tussle bogs down midcaps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

In a relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 party MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. The October 28 decision of the president rejecting the plea is based ...

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2. Special CP I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019