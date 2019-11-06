International Development News
Development News Edition

SAT sets aside Sebi's order against former Commex Tech dir in GDR manipulation case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:49 IST
SAT sets aside Sebi's order against former Commex Tech dir in GDR manipulation case
SEBI has asked for the fine to be paid in 45 days Image Credit: ANI

Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside Sebi's order to ban a former Comex Technology director from the securities market for two years in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts. While setting aside the order passed, the tribunal said, "The finding of the WTM (whole-time members) against the appellant Adi Cooper is wholly misconceived, farfetched and cannot be accepted to come to a conclusion that the said appellant was party to a resolution which had an intention to manipulate the market or defeat its mechanism".

The regulator in March banned the firm and its two former directors -- Adi Cooper and Kishore Hegde -- after conducting a probe, which found that Commex had issued 1.91 million GDRs worth USD 9.99 million on May 25, 2009, on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It was observed that the entire 1.91 million GDR were subscribed by only one entity Vintage FZE and the subscription amount was paid by Vintage after obtaining loan from European American Investment Bank (EURAM).

It further noted that the loan paid by Vintage was secured by pledge agreement between Commex and EURAM Bank and that the GDR issue would not have been subscribed if Commex had not given such security towards the loan taken by Vintage. While banning the former directors, Sebi said they were members of board of directors who approved the resolution regarding GDR issue and thereby acted as parties to the fraudulent arrangement of subscription of GDR.

However, SAT in its order noted that Cooper had "resigned on October 10, 2008, and thereafter had no connection with the affairs of the company". The resolution regarding GDR issue cannot be considered the first step or the starting point of a fraudulent arrangement through which the company could facilitate the financing of the GDR subscription by Vintage, the tribunal said.

It held that Cooper was "neither directly or indirectly involved in any fraudulent activity nor employed any scheme to defraud any shareholder or investor. "We are of the opinion that the order of the WTM debarring the appellant Adi Cooper from accessing the securities market for two years cannot be sustained," it said.

However, regarding Kishore Hegde, SAT said the order debarring him from accessing the securities market "does not suffer from any error of law". Hegde was an independent director of the firm and Chairman of the audit

committee of the company and was involved in the day to day affairs of the company cannot be ruled out, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Guj govt purchases Rs 191-cr new aircraft for CM, VIP travel

The BJP government in Gujarat has finally purchased a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore for use by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries like the governor and deputy CM, formally wrapping up the delayed procurement process launche...

Malaysian police say 1MDB fugitive Low seeking to buy Cyprus properties

Malaysian police said on Wednesday that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, accused of a multi-billion dollar theft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, is attempting to purchase properties in Cyprus under a different name. Low, al...

UPDATE 1-U.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday Washingtons review of a trade preference facility for Indonesia would conclude soon, and he predicted far more investment by U.S. companies in Southeast Asias biggest economy. The United...

Doping-In swipe at Russia, U.S. says countries can't be allowed to "steal" Olympic medals

The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping.Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019