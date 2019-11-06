International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-North America helps lift Securitas profit, offsetting Europe wage costs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:27 IST
UPDATE 1-North America helps lift Securitas profit, offsetting Europe wage costs

Securitas, the world's biggest security services group, reported a rise in third-quarter profit as improved margins in North America helped offset wage cost pressure in Europe and said it outgrew the market in the first nine months.

Operating profit grew to 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($149.2 million) from a year-ago 1.1 billion, roughly matching a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The operating margin in North America widened to 6.7% from 6.5% while in Europe it shrank slightly to 5.9% from 6.0% on some wage pressure, with salary increases not fully offset by price increases in France and the Netherlands.

Shares in the rival to Britain's G4S rose almost 4% in early trade to 9-month highs. Nordea analyst Henrik Mawby said operating margins in the United States and Europe were better than expected.

"It's a very good report given that they are known to always have some hiccups in the quarters, but now it's the other way around," he said. Wage costs are a major expense for a company that employs around 300,000 people around the globe, although it is striving to increase electronic surveillance as a share of turnover.

But employment rates are high in many countries, while some are also increasing minimum wage levels. "Labor markets are increasingly challenging in all our geographies, and managing the price and wage balance will remain a key focus this year as well as going into 2020," Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said.

Ahlqvist told Reuters he didn't see wage pressure easing in the near future. Organic sales growth at the company, whose services range from manned guarding and alarm surveillance to airport security, slowed as expected, to 4% from 6%, due to earlier communicated contract losses in France and Britain.

Ahlqvist expects market growth of around 4% in North America and of 2-3% in Europe next year, roughly the same as this year, he said in the interview. Securitas said ongoing cost savings programs were progressing according to plan. It is preparing a new program for its European operations, and Ahlqvist said he hoped to give some guidance later this year on that.7

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

Ireland will impose a so-called latte levy on disposable coffee cups by 2021 in a bid to change consumer habits and cut the environmental impact from the use of single-use plastics, its minister for climate action said on Wednesday. Ireland...

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday dropped nearly 5 percent after the firm posted a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 39.92 crore for the September quarter. The scrip declined 4.93 percent to close at Rs 7.71 on the BSE. Du...

T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests. India has achieved less success in T20s as compared to ODIs...

Iran's Rouhani says Fordow enrichment site will soon be fully operational

Irans underground uranium enrichment Fordow facility will soon be back to full operation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted, a few hours after Tehran announced that uranium gas had been injected into centrifuges at the site on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019