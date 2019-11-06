Cipla clocks revenue growth of 10 pc in Q2, EBITDA up by 21 pc

International Development News
Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The stock closed 3 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 482. Image Credit: ANI

Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. However, the profit was down by 1 per cent as compared to Rs 478 crore in the April to June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose by 10 per cent to Rs 4,396 crore in Q2 FY20 as against Rs 4,012 crore in Q2 FY19. Consolidated revenue from India business grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,810 crore while international business delivered a growth of 8 per cent at Rs 2,454 crore. "Both prescription and trade generic businesses in India grew strongly to deliver 29 per cent sequential growth in the quarter. The prescription business grew 13 per cent year on year and the trade business grew by 61 per cent sequentially," said Cipla.

On the international front, South Africa private business delivered growth of 13 per cent on a year on year basis in local currency, while the US business posted 135 million dollars to grow at 25 per cent on a yearly basis. The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 909 crore for Q1 FY20, 21 per cent higher than Rs 753 crore reported in Q2 FY19. The EBITDA margin increased to 20.7 per cent from 18.8 per cent.

Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the India business recorded robust performance in trade generics and across all key therapies in branded business. In South Africa, the private market business outpaced the market significantly. "Our growth accelerators remain on track. I continue to be energised to deliver on our promise of Caring for Life," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

