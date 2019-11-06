Corporation Bank shares climb over 7 pc after September qtr results

Shares of Corporation Bank climbed over 7 percent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 26 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip jumped 7.25 percent to close at Rs 18.50 on the BSE. During the trade, it gained 9.56 percent to Rs 18.90.

At the NSE, the stock advanced 6.95 percent to close at Rs 18.45. The state-owned bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 26 percent in net profit at Rs 129.76 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of lower provisioning for bad loans.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 103.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. Its total income also rose to Rs 4,712.97 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 4,216.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's asset quality witnessed improvement as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 15.43 percent (Rs 20,822.83 crore) of the gross advances at the end of September 2019 as against 17.46 percent (Rs 21,714.16 crore) a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)