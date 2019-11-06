International Development News
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net profit falls 32 pc to Rs 702 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:42 IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net profit falls 32 pc to Rs 702 cr
Image Credit: ANI

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday reported over 32 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 702.18 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,034.92 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during the July-September 2019 period also came down to Rs 3,420.45 crore, from Rs 4,255.27 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the firm's net profit was down at Rs 510.09 crore during the quarter from Rs 933.26 crore a year ago. Income fell to Rs 2,910.53 crore from Rs 3,881.80 crore.

The company said it has elected to exercise the option permitted under the Income Tax Act, as introduced by amendment through an Ordinance and, accordingly, the company has recognized provision for income tax for the quarter and half year ended September 30 and re-measured its deferred tax assets and liability basis the rate prescribed under the effective income tax rate. Its board of directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, it said.

The company will issue non-convertible debentures along with warrants through the qualified institutional placement of up to USD 1 billion, it said further. The board also approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches by way of public issue and/or private placement of up to Rs 10,000 crore, it said.

"The Citizens Whistle Blower Forum has filed public interest litigation before the Delhi High Court wherein certain allegations have been made against the Indiabulls group. The company has vehemently denied the frivolous allegations that have been made without basic research or inquiry. The company has also filed a perjury application wherein notice has been issued," the company said. It said the management has concluded that the allegations made in the writ petition have no merit and no impact on the financial statements. The matter is sub-judice and pending with the Delhi High Court, it added.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing on Wednesday closed at Rs 219.25 on the BSE, down 2.79 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat

Serie A club Napoli has told its players it will protect its rights after they were alleged to have ignored orders and abandoned a week-long training retreat on Thursday in what local media described as a mutiny. Gazzetta dello Sport and ot...

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.Parents of the children a...

UPDATE 2-World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet

The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to back a new Lebanese government, warning the country had no time to waste to tackle an emerging economic crisis worsening by the day.The bank called for the rapid formation of a new cabinet ...

Maheshwari creates national junior record in women's 3000m Steeplechase

Telanganas G Maheshwari on Wednesday created the sole national record on the final day of the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships here, winning the girls U-20 3000m steeplechase title here. Her time of 1034.10 was 12.71 seconds fas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019