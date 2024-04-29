Left Menu

KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals Clinch Thrilling Victory in High-Scoring Contest

Delhi Capitals scored 153/9 (Kuldeep Yadav 34*) against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match. Vaibhav Arora (2/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/16) excelled for KKR.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:16 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals here on Monday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Salt b Arora 13 Jake Fraser-McGurk c VR Iyer b Starc 12 Abishek Porel b Harshit Rana 18 Shai Hope b Arora 6 Rishabh Pant c S Iyer b Varun 27 Axar Patel b Narine 15 Tristan Stubbs c Salt b Varun 4 Kumar Kushagra c Salt b Varun 1 Kuldeep Yadav not out 34 Rasikh Salam c S Iyer b Harshit Rana 8 Lizaad Williams not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-9) 14 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-30, 3-37, 4-68, 5-93, 6-99, 7-101, 8-111, 9-140 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-43-1, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-29-2, Harshit Rana 4-0-27-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-24-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-16-3, Andre Russell 1-0-10-0. MORE

