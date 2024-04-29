KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals Clinch Thrilling Victory in High-Scoring Contest
Delhi Capitals scored 153/9 (Kuldeep Yadav 34*) against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match. Vaibhav Arora (2/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/16) excelled for KKR.
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals here on Monday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Salt b Arora 13 Jake Fraser-McGurk c VR Iyer b Starc 12 Abishek Porel b Harshit Rana 18 Shai Hope b Arora 6 Rishabh Pant c S Iyer b Varun 27 Axar Patel b Narine 15 Tristan Stubbs c Salt b Varun 4 Kumar Kushagra c Salt b Varun 1 Kuldeep Yadav not out 34 Rasikh Salam c S Iyer b Harshit Rana 8 Lizaad Williams not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-9) 14 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-30, 3-37, 4-68, 5-93, 6-99, 7-101, 8-111, 9-140 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-43-1, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-29-2, Harshit Rana 4-0-27-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-24-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-16-3, Andre Russell 1-0-10-0. MORE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"It's a blessing and a curse": Shimron Hetymer on smashing sixes during PBKS clash in IPL 2024
"Discuss everything with these guys": Mohammad Nabi on Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL clash
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes fastest Indian to reach 2,000 IPL runs
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in IPL match in Mumbai.
IPL SCOREBOARD: MI vs CSK