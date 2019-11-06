International Development News
Development News Edition

Conference convenes to establish Pan-Arab Regional Electricity Market in Egypt

The ratification process for the market’s key legal agreements was discussed yesterday during a session held by the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (AMCE) in Cairo. The legal agreements approval is expected next year.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:38 IST
Conference convenes to establish Pan-Arab Regional Electricity Market in Egypt
Throughout the last four decades, and with the financial support of the various financial institutions, the Arab countries worked on developing their electric power grid interconnections. Image Credit: Flickr

In partnership with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), the World Bank Group and the League of Arab States (LAS) are launching today the first Pan-Arab Energy Trade Conference.

The 2-day conference, convened in Cairo, Egypt, is a key milestone towards finalizing the foundational stage of establishing the Pan-Arab Regional Electricity Market (PAEM). The ratification process for the market's key legal agreements was discussed yesterday during a session held by the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (AMCE) in Cairo. The legal agreements approval is expected next year.

The conference assembles Energy and Electricity Ministers from the Arab States with regional and international energy experts to discuss strategic approaches to gather stakeholders, deepen the understanding of national and regional benefits of cross-border energy trade, and steps towards an enabling environment to align national priorities and regional goals to best exploit energy resources at the Pan-Arab level.

"The conference sheds light on a number of issues on the top of which is the strategic importance of the energy trade to the region's economies. It is also an opportunity to present the prospects and challenges facing the Pan-Arab energy trade in order to reach a consensus about means to boost it," said Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali, the Assistant Secretary-General of Economic Affairs, League of Arab States.

Ali underscored the importance of the role played by the regional institutions in leading the way to create a Pan-Arab electricity market, establish the needed bodies to manage and govern this market, and invest in the electric power grid interconnections in addition to studying the potentials of regional cooperation in the energy sector. "These institutions should contribute to putting in place the deals to exchange electricity as well as amplifying the benefits of public and private investment in the energy sector on both the national and regional levels."

Throughout the last four decades, and with the financial support of the various financial institutions, the Arab countries worked on developing their electric power grid interconnections. "Regional trade in electricity and gas can be a powerful force for market integration, efficient resource utilization, and sustainable and inclusive growth," said Anna Bjerde, World Bank's Director of Strategy and Operations for the Middle East and North Africa.

MENA countries currently boast nearly 300 GW of installed electricity generation capacity. However, the available cross-border transmission interconnection capacity is only 15.8 GW, and only a fraction of that capacity is commercially utilized. "The regional energy market in MENA, once fully interconnected, would be the world's second-largest regional electricity market after the European electricity market, providing a range of enabling factors are put in place such as stronger transmission grids and Investments in low-cost Renewable Energy," said Paul Noumba Um, World Bank's Regional Director for Infrastructure.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

House resolution allows TV channels to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

The Punjab assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution, permitting all TV and radio channels to air Gurbani from the Golden Temple. Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa moved the resolution during the special session of the ...

U.S. Republicans mull adding Trump defender Jordan to impeachment panel

U.S. Republicans may add a leading ally of President Donald Trump to the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Jim Jordan, to strengthen their defenses as the impeachment investigation against the president goes public.An aide to Hou...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court weighs important environmental case from Hawaii

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday wrestled over whether a wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii is subject to a landmark federal law aimed at curbing water pollution in an important environmental case, with justices on both sides of t...

Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday

An MRI on New York Jets running back LeVeon Bell revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle. Coach Adam Gase said Bell is sore and wont practice Wednesday, but he should be ready for Sundays game against the New York Giants.Bell was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019