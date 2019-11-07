Unisys enhances security for workloads through CloudForte service

At Microsoft Ignite, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Unisys Cloud Architecture Navigator™ and Cloud Compliance Director™. Together, these new automated features – available immediately enable clients to optimize operations and enhance security for workloads delivered through the Unisys CloudForte® service solution for Microsoft Azure and in hybrid cloud environments as well.

"These new capabilities in CloudForte enable Unisys to help clients achieve their vision: cloud did right, cloud done securely and cloud done smartly," said Raj Raman, CTO, Cloud at Unisys. "We can show clients the best operational approaches for their cloud, help them establish and continually assess foundational security and compliance controls, and automate the delivery of applications and services reliably and economically."

Cloud Architecture Navigator takes an innovative, phased approach to cloud optimization. It enables continual review and optimization of how cloud implementations match up to changing technology and fluctuating workload requirements across six critical aspects of the cloud: cost, security, performance, reliability, operations and application modernization. As a result, Unisys recommends optimizations and remediations that enable the organization to have an Azure or other cloud environment delivering services at peak performance and greatest cost-efficiency.

Cloud Compliance Director provides an automated capability for cloud security posture management (CSPM) – a daunting challenge as cyber threats steadily become more sophisticated. Cloud Compliance Director applies reviews, best practice guidance, improvement plans and optimization across five critical cloud pillars: cost, security, performance, reliability, and operations. This capability drives operational improvement through integration with DevOps, multi-cloud environments and other advanced cloud architectures. Most of all, it fosters a thoroughly security-optimized cloud environment and a culture of continuous compliance.

In Azure, as in other cloud environments, Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide a high degree of visibility into risk posture for cloud security. Cloud Architecture Navigator enables security reviews using codified best practices, while Cloud Compliance Director validates those reviews by providing risk visibility through automated scans of the Azure infrastructure. Combined, both capabilities help clients continually gauge the actual levels of security and compliance in their cloud deployment against reactive, manual estimates and take necessary steps to reduce risk.

"Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide added operational and security benefits that the CloudForte solution can deliver for users of Microsoft Azure," said Tom Keane, corporate vice president, Azure Global at Microsoft Corp. "Those enhanced strengths give our joint clients greater flexibility and confidence as they build sophisticated cloud environments to handle increasingly complex workloads, improve service to customers and quickly capitalize on emerging opportunities in the marketplace. "