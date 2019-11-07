International Development News
Development News Edition

Unisys enhances security for workloads through CloudForte service

“These new capabilities in CloudForte enable Unisys to help clients achieve their vision: cloud did right, cloud done securely and cloud done smartly,” said Raj Raman, CTO, Cloud at Unisys.

Unisys enhances security for workloads through CloudForte service
Cloud Compliance Director provides an automated capability for cloud security posture management (CSPM) – a daunting challenge as cyber threats steadily become more sophisticated. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

At Microsoft Ignite, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Unisys Cloud Architecture Navigator™ and Cloud Compliance Director™. Together, these new automated features – available immediately enable clients to optimize operations and enhance security for workloads delivered through the Unisys CloudForte® service solution for Microsoft Azure and in hybrid cloud environments as well.

"These new capabilities in CloudForte enable Unisys to help clients achieve their vision: cloud did right, cloud done securely and cloud done smartly," said Raj Raman, CTO, Cloud at Unisys. "We can show clients the best operational approaches for their cloud, help them establish and continually assess foundational security and compliance controls, and automate the delivery of applications and services reliably and economically."

Cloud Architecture Navigator takes an innovative, phased approach to cloud optimization. It enables continual review and optimization of how cloud implementations match up to changing technology and fluctuating workload requirements across six critical aspects of the cloud: cost, security, performance, reliability, operations and application modernization. As a result, Unisys recommends optimizations and remediations that enable the organization to have an Azure or other cloud environment delivering services at peak performance and greatest cost-efficiency.

Cloud Compliance Director provides an automated capability for cloud security posture management (CSPM) – a daunting challenge as cyber threats steadily become more sophisticated. Cloud Compliance Director applies reviews, best practice guidance, improvement plans and optimization across five critical cloud pillars: cost, security, performance, reliability, and operations. This capability drives operational improvement through integration with DevOps, multi-cloud environments and other advanced cloud architectures. Most of all, it fosters a thoroughly security-optimized cloud environment and a culture of continuous compliance.

In Azure, as in other cloud environments, Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide a high degree of visibility into risk posture for cloud security. Cloud Architecture Navigator enables security reviews using codified best practices, while Cloud Compliance Director validates those reviews by providing risk visibility through automated scans of the Azure infrastructure. Combined, both capabilities help clients continually gauge the actual levels of security and compliance in their cloud deployment against reactive, manual estimates and take necessary steps to reduce risk.

"Cloud Architecture Navigator and Cloud Compliance Director provide added operational and security benefits that the CloudForte solution can deliver for users of Microsoft Azure," said Tom Keane, corporate vice president, Azure Global at Microsoft Corp. "Those enhanced strengths give our joint clients greater flexibility and confidence as they build sophisticated cloud environments to handle increasingly complex workloads, improve service to customers and quickly capitalize on emerging opportunities in the marketplace. "

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasnt scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesnt have a problem with it, according...

Golf-Els names Im, Niemann, Hadwin, Day as captain's picks

Ernie Els has named Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day as his four captains picks for the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Following is the c...

BioBrew delivers probiotic technology to support dairy farms

A small NZ company, BioBrew Ltd, has developed a novel approach to probiotics that delivers a very strong ROI and increases the sustainability of NZ dairy farms.Developed with the assistance of Lincoln University and with funding from Calla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019