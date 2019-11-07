Textile exporters body HEWA writes to PMO for release of RoSCTL fund 

HEWA, the national level body of textile exporters in India, has demanded the intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate releases of the fund created to help the exporters. It was about eight months back, the Government of India through a Gazette Notification had created declared to use the funds of RoSCTL to help out textile exporters.

"HEWA requests the august PM office to intervene in the matter so that pending RoSCTL is released at the earliest and it becomes feasible for the Indian Exporters to ship their products timely which in turn will bring export proceeds in India," said an official media statement of HEWA signed by its office bearers Anant Srivastva and Vikas Singh Chauhan. "A letter dated 25.10.2019 was sent to Prime Minister's office regarding release of pending RoSCTL by HEWA office bearer regarding non-payment of pending RoSCTL even after 8 months of The Gazette Notification no. 14/26/2016 –IT (VOL II) dated 07.03.2019," added the statement. Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA) is an association of Small and Medium Exporters in Textile sector.

"Christmas festival season sale is coming and Indian exporters have received orders from all over the world. Due to pending RoSCTL and GST Refunds, Non availability of credit from banks, cost-escalation and paucity of funds are the main hurdles which the exporters are facing to full fill the order on timely basis," said Anant Srivastva."The release of RoSCTL will give instant liquidity to exporters to complete the pending as well as new orders," he added.

(With inputs from HEWA)