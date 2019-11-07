International Development News
Development News Edition

Hillmaré Schulze appointed new chief economist at BERL

Dr. Ganesh Nana, the previous chief economist, is starting a newly created position of research director at BERL.

Hillmaré Schulze appointed new chief economist at BERL
Schulze says their company has been working toward the change for the last year so they can intensify their focus on people, communities and their potential. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Hillmaré Schulze has been appointed the new chief economist at leading New Zealand research company Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL).

Dr. Ganesh Nana, the previous chief economist, is starting a newly created position of research director at BERL. His role will reinforce their focus on building the research capacity and capability of BERL.

He is a well-respected economist and has been prominent on various economic and policy platforms in New Zealand.

Schulze says their company has been working toward the change for the last year so they can intensify their focus on people, communities and their potential.

"We want to make a difference by helping people. I have previously delivered significant projects, especially in the Māori economy, including Nga Kaihanga Hou – for Māori future makers, Māori economy reports, change agenda and income equity for Māori."

She has worked extensively with local government as well as various Māori entities. She has worked in developing and developed countries.

Schulze, who has been with BERL for seven years, gained extensive experience working as the c economist for Africa at the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group.

During this period, she negotiated yearly country poverty reduction programs, investment agendas and economic growth programs for various African countries.

She says BERL looks forward to enhancing relationships as the preferred provider of economic advice to the Federation of Māori Authorities (FOMA) and as principal sponsor of the Society of Local Government Managers (SOLGM).

"Additionally, our engagements, partnerships, and work with the Wellington City Mission, Tāwhiri, Taranaki Arts Festival Trust and the Helen Clark Foundation reflect our foundation value of economics being about people."

BERL is a private New Zealand-owned company and an accredited living wage employer, with Schulze, Dr. Nana, and BERL kaumatua Kel Sanderson as its shareholder owners.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Perez named Wilson top defensive player; Wolfpack line up Williams and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive playerCleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced ...

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

Remember the 1999s popular number What is mobile number from Hassena Maan Jaayegi Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it Dressed in retro-style pants, posing with a red landline phone popular in ...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Aekyung, 2 others make binding bids for Asiana Airlines stake

Three bidders, including a consortium led by South Korean conglomerate Aekyung, submitted formal bids for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc , the countrys No. 2 carrier, company officials said on Thursday. Shares of the carrier sli...

Falcons, Saints set for 100th all-time meeting

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are at opposite ends of the NFC South. They also are heading in opposite directions as the Saints prepare to host the 100th regular-season meeting between the long-time division rivals on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019