Hillmaré Schulze appointed new chief economist at BERL

Hillmaré Schulze has been appointed the new chief economist at leading New Zealand research company Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL).

Dr. Ganesh Nana, the previous chief economist, is starting a newly created position of research director at BERL. His role will reinforce their focus on building the research capacity and capability of BERL.

He is a well-respected economist and has been prominent on various economic and policy platforms in New Zealand.

Schulze says their company has been working toward the change for the last year so they can intensify their focus on people, communities and their potential.

"We want to make a difference by helping people. I have previously delivered significant projects, especially in the Māori economy, including Nga Kaihanga Hou – for Māori future makers, Māori economy reports, change agenda and income equity for Māori."

She has worked extensively with local government as well as various Māori entities. She has worked in developing and developed countries.

Schulze, who has been with BERL for seven years, gained extensive experience working as the c economist for Africa at the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group.

During this period, she negotiated yearly country poverty reduction programs, investment agendas and economic growth programs for various African countries.

She says BERL looks forward to enhancing relationships as the preferred provider of economic advice to the Federation of Māori Authorities (FOMA) and as principal sponsor of the Society of Local Government Managers (SOLGM).

"Additionally, our engagements, partnerships, and work with the Wellington City Mission, Tāwhiri, Taranaki Arts Festival Trust and the Helen Clark Foundation reflect our foundation value of economics being about people."

BERL is a private New Zealand-owned company and an accredited living wage employer, with Schulze, Dr. Nana, and BERL kaumatua Kel Sanderson as its shareholder owners.